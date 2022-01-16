Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.60% of Caesars Entertainment worth $144,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

CZR stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

