Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.4)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.64)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CSTE

At the time of this writing, CSTE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.64%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction Materials stocks, CSTE ranks 44th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CSTE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CSTE’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.4%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CSTE has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows CSTE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CSTE: Daily RSI Analysis For CSTE, its RSI is now at 58.9744.

CSTE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

