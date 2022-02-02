Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Cerner worth $17,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

