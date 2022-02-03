Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $13.62 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after buying an additional 184,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 319,033 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,334,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,751 shares of company stock worth $121,473,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of STX opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

