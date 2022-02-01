Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $135.08 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,425 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PayPal were worth $135,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PayPal by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after buying an additional 809,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $171.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

