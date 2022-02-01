Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 319,811 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 319,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,540,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of FNV opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.28. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).