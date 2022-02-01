Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $154,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

