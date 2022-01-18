California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.58% of Kellogg worth $126,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).