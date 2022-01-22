California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 634,024 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $33,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 90.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,939 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,732. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).