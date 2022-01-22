California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $32,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 259,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.22.

JBHT stock opened at $198.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

