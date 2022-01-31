California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 153,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in APi Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

