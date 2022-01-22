California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,942 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $41,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,489,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 168,644 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

