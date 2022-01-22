California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,014 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $39,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.00 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).