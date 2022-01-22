California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 260 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $35,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.60 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.39.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.41.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

