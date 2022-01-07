California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in California Resources were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC opened at $43.44 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $5,365,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,931 shares of company stock worth $24,096,125 over the last 90 days.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

