California Resources Corp (CRC): Price Down $-0.71 (-1.58)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.76 (-1.69)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, CRC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.76 (-1.69%) from the hour prior. CRC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CRC ranks 79th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

CRC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CRC’s price is down $-0.71 (-1.58%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. California Resources Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CRC: Daily RSI Analysis CRC’s RSI now stands at 74.4604.

CRC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

