California Water Service Group (CWT): Price Now Near $63.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, CWT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.25%) from the hour prior. CWT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on CWT; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, CWT ranks 29th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CWT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CWT’s price is up $0.4 (0.64%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CWT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CWT: Daily RSI Analysis CWT’s RSI now stands at 66.129.

CWT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CWT News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CWT may find value in this recent story:

Reasons to Add Otter Tail (OTTR) to Your Portfolio Right Now

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) makes a strong case for investment in the utility space, given its improving earnings estimates and steady investments.

