Callaway Golf Co (ELY): Price Up $0.37 (1.3)% Over Past Day, Up $0.36 (1.26)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ELY

At the moment, ELY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.36 (1.26%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ELY has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on ELY; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ELY ranks 4th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Recreation stocks.

ELY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ELY’s price is up $0.37 (1.3%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ELY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ELY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ELY: Daily RSI Analysis For ELY, its RSI is now at 100.

ELY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

