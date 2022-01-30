Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $14.94 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,490 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after buying an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

