Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 159 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $214.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.58. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

