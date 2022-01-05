Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 834 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

