Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Quantum-Si at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,350,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,248,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,618,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,842,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSI stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In related news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, began coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI).