Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

