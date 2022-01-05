Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $10,613,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

