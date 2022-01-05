Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

