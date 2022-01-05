Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 93.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 796,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 384,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE CPB opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

