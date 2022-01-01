Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.

