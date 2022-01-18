Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $207,000 Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIC. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $320.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. The business had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble