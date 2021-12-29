Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.64. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

