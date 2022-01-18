Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Further Reading: Return On Assets