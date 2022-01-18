Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $6,912,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $1,041,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of BNY opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

