Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

