Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.29% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $84.87 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

