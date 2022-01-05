Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Amundi purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $257,387,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 78.4% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,047,000 after buying an additional 2,384,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. CLSA raised their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

