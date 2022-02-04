Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,194 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cameco worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -273.10 and a beta of 0.88.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

