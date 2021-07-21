Campbell Soup Co (CPB): Price Down $-0.16 (-0.35)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.18)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CPB

At the moment, CPB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.18%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Food Products stocks, CPB ranks 35th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CPB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CPB’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.35%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CPB has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CPB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CPB: Daily RSI Analysis For CPB, its RSI is now at 32.4786.

CPB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

