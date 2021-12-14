Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH): Price Now Near $38.89; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CWH

Currently, CWH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (1.01%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CWH ranks 36th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

CWH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CWH’s price is up $0.49 (1.27%) from the day prior. CWH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on CWH; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CWH’s price action over the past 90 days.

CWH: Daily RSI Analysis CWH's RSI now stands at 22.8972.

CWH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

