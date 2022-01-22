Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Down 2.8%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.11. 51,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 833,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in Camping World by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 438,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

