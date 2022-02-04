Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 365 ($4.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.50) on Tuesday. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.50). The company has a market capitalization of £765.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

