Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Canada Goose worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

