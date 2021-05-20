Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM): Price Now Near $110.76; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CM

At the moment, CM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.2%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CM has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, CM ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CM’s price is up $0.39 (0.35%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.