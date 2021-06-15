Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM): Price Now Near $118.84; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CM

Currently, CM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, CM ranks 121st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CM’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.08%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CM’s price action over the past 90 days.