Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.70.

NYSE:CM opened at $110.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com