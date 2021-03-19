Canadian National Railway Co (CNI): Price Down $-1.78 (-1.51)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.43 (-0.37)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CNI

Currently, CNI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CNI has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CNI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CNI’s price is down $-1.78 (-1.51%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CNI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CNI’s price action over the past 90 days.

