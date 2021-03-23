Canadian National Railway Co (CNI): Price Now Near $114.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CNI

Currently, CNI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.09%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CNI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CNI’s price is up $1.14 (1.01%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CNI has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Canadian National Railway Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CNI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CNI may find value in this recent story:

Canadian Pacific Railway, Kansas City Southern Merger Moves Full Steam Ahead to Connect US, …

The companies’ $25 billion acquisition deal is counting on increased trade between the 3 nations

