Canadian National Railway Co (CNI): Price Up $0.62 (0.59)% Over Past Day, Up $0.53 (0.5)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CNI
At the moment, CNI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.53 (0.5%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
CNI ranks 19th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.
CNI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, CNI’s price is up $0.62 (0.59%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CNI has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on CNI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CNI’s price action over the past 90 days.
For CNI News Traders
CN to Invest $15 Million in New Brunswick to Ensure the Fluidity and Safety of its Network While Minimizing Greenhouse Gas Emissions
The Company is increasingly optimistic about the economic recovery and these investments will help meet the demand and future needs of customersMONTREAL, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX : CNR) (NYSE : CNI) announces plans to invest approximately C$15 million in New Brunswick in 2021 as part of CN’s C$3 billion capital investment plan across its network. In New Brunswick, CN’s investment will focus on technology, and infrastructure maintenance to enhance safety and the fluidity of its n
