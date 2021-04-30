Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ): Price Down $-0.39 (-1.27)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.18 (-0.57)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CNQ

At the time of this writing, CNQ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.57%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CNQ has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CNQ ranks 67th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

CNQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CNQ’s price is down $-0.39 (-1.27%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CNQ has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CNQ’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market