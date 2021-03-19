Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ): Price Now Near $30.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CNQ

Currently, CNQ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.3 (1%) from the hour prior. CNQ has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CNQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CNQ’s price is up $0.63 (2.13%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CNQ News Traders

Investors and traders in CNQ may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Good News For Western Canada: Excess Pipeline Capacity By 2023

Photo by stanley45/E+ via Getty Images Nearly a Million Additional Barrels per Day In January 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he is revoking previously approved permits for the Keystone XL pipeline, originally planned to add 830 thousand barrels per day (Mbbl/d) of transport capacity from the oil sands…

