Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ): Price Now Near $32.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CNQ

Currently, CNQ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CNQ ranks 29th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

CNQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CNQ’s price is up $1.05 (3.34%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CNQ has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CNQ’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CNQ: Daily RSI Analysis For CNQ, its RSI is now at 51.585.

CNQ and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

