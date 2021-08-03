Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ): Price Now Near $32.68; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CNQ

At the moment, CNQ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.36 (1.11%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CNQ ranks 36th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

CNQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CNQ’s price is up $0.17 (0.52%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CNQ: Daily RSI Analysis CNQ’s RSI now stands at 16.6667.

CNQ and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

